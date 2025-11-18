Jammu: Police to launch portal for tenant verification

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Police in Jammu will soon launch a dedicated web portal to streamline tenant verification and reduce the need for people to visit police stations, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, said the current manual system requires every tenant and landlord to physically visit the police station, which often causes inconvenience.

“We are working to remove this physical contact. A user-friendly tenant verification portal is being developed and will be launched soon," Singh said.

He said that once active, neither the tenant nor the landlord will need to come to the police station. "Verification forms can be submitted online, and the police will carry out the verification.” The SSP also said that verification of employees by shopkeepers and employers is mandatory under the orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

“Every shopkeeper or employer must ensure verification of their workers. This is compulsory,” he said.

He clarified that the verification drive is a routine, year-round process, not something triggered by any recent incident.

“Verification continues throughout the year, under which we routinely check and verify individuals,” he said.

On the spread of misinformation on social media, the SSP said the police have urged the government to introduce necessary regulations. “We have requested that there should be rules to curb fake and wrong information being circulated online. Work is underway, and we hope that regulations will be in place soon,” he added. PTI AB KVK KVK