Jammu: Policeman dies after his rifle accidentally goes off

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) An on-duty 43-year-old policeman died here of gunshot wounds he allegedly suffered after his service rifle accidentally went off, said police, which is also probing whether it is a case of suicide.

Selection-grade Constable Jai Raj, a resident of Nagrota, was on duty in the Channi area when his rifle went off this evening, police officials said.

They said his colleagues rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead and added that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain whether Raj died of accidental discharge of the rifle or deliberate firing to commit suicide, the officials said. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 ANB ANB