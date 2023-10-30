Jammu potters begin preparing earthen lamps for Diwali

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) The potters in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, have begun making eco-friendly earthen lamps for Diwali, the festival of lights and diyas.

These lamps also symbolise hope, positivity, and the victory of good over evil.

In the heart of Jammu city's bus-stand area, potter Dharamveer and his family is working full throttle to prepare diyas for the festival. He has started working on 3,000 pieces for his first order.

"It is the season of festivals. We have prepared utensils for Karva Chauth, and Diwali will follow in a few days. We have started preparing earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali. We are working hard to make them in all sizes - small, medium, and large", Dharamveer told PTI.

Living in a slum, Dharamveer's entire family has been involved for generations in the preparation of earthen lamps.

"Despite getting very less paid, we have been continuing with the family trade. While most of the potters have left this job, we are committed to continue it. This is our generational work. Our forefathers used to do it", said Dharamveer, who is among the few left to continue his ancestral trade.

The family has got orders for over 3,000 diyas of various sizes from various shops and units dealing with earthen lamps.

"We supply diyas to various people. It is a laborious work. A lot of hard work goes into it. Chinese items are made from machines, but here we prepare the clay. It's challenging to find the best clay for diyas", he said.

He said that they are hopeful for a good business as people have started to return to the tradition of celebrating Diwali with earthen lamps.

His sons, wife and mother help him fulfill the orders he receives from the market. "They prepare clay with the necessary quantity for making the diyas and the remaining clay is covered with a wet jute bag to retain its moisture. Later, a lump of clay is placed on the potter's electric wheel and spun," his wife Kavita said.

Dharamveer said that there was a demand for the Chinese items in the market. "But for the past two to three years, earthen lamps have come back in use for Diwali. People have become aware of the benefits of clay-based items, and Diwali is a festival of diyas. So people are purchasing them again", he added.

He said that nowadays, people are increasingly buying electric strings of lights, floating candles, and perfumed wax lights for Diwali. Potters like Dharamveer, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are sending a message that it is not only essential to use diyas because they are environmental friendly, but also to preserve the ancient tradition of the country.

"The tradition of pottery is one of the oldest crafts in India. For generations, people have been lighting their houses with earthen diyas (oil lamps) during Diwali. The diya automatically relates to Diwali, which is the time of year to buy lamps made from clay. This is the message these potters have been sending to the general public," Dharamveer said. PTI AB MNK AB MNK