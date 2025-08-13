Jammu Rail Division auctions LCD monitors to raise revenue

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Jammu Rail Division has auctioned all LCD monitors installed at ticket reservation counters and other places in the whole division to publicity companies for one to five years, to increase revenue.

"On August 11, 2025, we declared the result of the e-auction, which was held on July 4, 2025. We have awarded the contract to various firms for Rs 9,00,990 for the next one year and Rs 53,15,841 for the next five years," a railway official said.

According to railways, the Digital Display Information System (DDIS)-LCD monitors have been placed outside each Ticket Reservation Counter, integrated with the Railway Ticket System (CRIS).

"The screen is thoughtfully divided into two distinct sections. The lower 30 per cent is dedicated to displaying real-time ticket information for each commuter, which is essential for verification before ticket booking," the official said.

The remaining 70 per cent is used for presenting entertainment content and ads to commuters awaiting their turn, he said.

At the Pathankot Cantt Railway Station of Jammu Division, the Pay and Use toilet block has been allotted to a company for operation for Rs 7,66,669 for the first year and Rs 23,00,007 for the next three years, the official said.

The division also auctioned Seating-cum-Luggage (SLR) trains.

"SLRs of train numbers 12588, 16032 and 12476 were allotted for various trips for Rs 5,19,379, Rs 1,17,32,805 and Rs 22,44,040, respectively, for two years," the official said.

Similarly, SLRs for train numbers 12478 and 14692 were allotted for various trips for Rs 22,38,979 and Rs 21,36,645 for two years.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said, "This system is a non-revenue income system operated by the Commercial Department in Indian Railways, which includes commercial promotion, parking, pay and use parcel leasing, ATM, etc. Its allocation has been done successfully through e-auction." PTI JP VN VN