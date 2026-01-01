Jammu rail division collects Rs 3.73 crore in fines from ticketless travellers in past nine months

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Indian Railways detected more than 50,000 passengers travelling without valid tickets in the Jammu division during the past nine months, imposing fines amounting to Rs 3.73 crore, officials said on Thursday.

A railway spokesperson of Jammu division said ticket-checking drives conducted from April to December 2025, since the formation of the division, identified passengers travelling without tickets or irregularly, leading to the revenue collection.

"From April to December 2025, railway officials during ticket checking have identified approximately 54,098 passengers traveling without valid tickets or irregularly, resulting in revenue collection of around Rs 3.73 crore", he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the achievement was significant as the division is newly formed and operates with limited resources and manpower.

He said the revenue underlined the importance of travelling with valid tickets and would be utilised to improve passenger facilities, safety and comfort.

Month-wise detections and revenue included April - 6,168 cases (Rs 35 lakh), May - 4,167 (Rs 22 lakh), June - 5,489 (Rs 34 lakh), July - 6,149 (Rs 38 lakh), and August - 6,785 (Rs 36 lakh), September - 5,610 (Rs 32 lakh), October - 11,428 (Rs 68 lakh), November - 4,346 (Rs 56 lakh) and December - 7,956 (Rs 52 lakh).

Singhal said the division would intensify ticket-checking in 2026, focusing on passenger-centric measures, prevention of ticket fraud and promotion of digital payments.

Regular checks are aimed at ensuring safe, convenient and disciplined travel for passengers with valid tickets, he added. PTI AB OZ OZ