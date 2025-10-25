Jammu Railway Division recovers Rs 32 lakh in fines from ticketless passengers in past 10 days

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) The Jammu Railway Division has fined at least 2500 passengers for travelling without tickets in the past 10 days during the festive season, collecting Rs 32 lakh, a senior official said on Saturday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said ticket checking drives were conducted daily in the division during the festive season to provide better passenger convenience and prevent illegal travel.

On October 24 alone, penalties amounting to more than Rs 7 lakh were collected from 1200 people for travelling without tickets, he said.

Data from the last ten days show that under the intensive ticket checking drive during the festive season, more than Rs 32 lakh were collected from 2,500 passengers for travelling without tickets, the official added.

"Our efforts to strengthen ticket checking during the festivals have yielded positive results. This has led to increased revenue and significantly improved travel experience for valid passengers," he said.

Singhal said the newly formed Jammu Division, despite facing shortage of ticketing staff, has performed remarkably well.