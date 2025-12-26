Jammu railway division to run special trains for six days to ease New Year rush

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jammu railway division will operate special reserved train services for six days from Saturday between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to facilitate passengers amid heavy rush during the New Year celebrations, officials said.

The special trains will run from December 27 to January 1 to manage increased passenger traffic during the holiday season, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said.

According to officials, a special reserved train will operate from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from December 27 to December 31 (five trips). Similarly, another special reserved train will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi from December 28 to January 1 (five trips). Singhal said that the special trains have been introduced to cater to the increasing number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir and to meet the travel needs of residents during the holiday season.

"These services will help passengers connect with their families and manage the New Year rush effectively," he said, adding that the trains will operate with 16 coaches.

Passengers can book tickets through the official Indian Railways website, mobile application or authorised agents, he said, advising travellers to check train timings before commencing their journey.