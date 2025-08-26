Jammu rain: Recruitment drive in security agencies suspended, schools closed till Aug 27

Jammu: Inclement weather in the Jammu region led to the suspension of the recruitment drive for the post of constable in different security agencies on Tuesday, while all schools in the division have been ordered to remain closed till August 27.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also announced the postponement of all exams of Classes 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday.

Three people were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu, where almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was "quite serious", and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.

In a post on X, the Border Security Force (BSF) said, "The ongoing recruitment drive for constable (GD) Exam–2025 at Shaheed Veer Singh Stadium, BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu, is suspended for the day today (August 26) due to inclement weather, in the interest and welfare of candidates.

"Candidates scheduled for today can now appear on September 3," it said.

The direct recruitment is being held for the Central Armed Police Forces, the Special Security Force and the Assam Rifles.

"Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) are being held at BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu, using RFID technology to ensure transparency and accuracy. All systems are functioning as per the established protocol," the BSF said.

Meanwhile, Director of School Education (Jammu), Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, in an order, said, "In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on August 27."