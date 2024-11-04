Jammu: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal holds protests against Farooq Abdullah for remarks on terrorists

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) held a protest march here on Monday against against the National Conference (NC) over the recent remarks by ruling party president Farooq Abdullah.

The Dal also protested against the increasing terror incidents and also against Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah had recently stirred a political controversy by suggesting that terrorists should be captured rather than killed in order to uncover the masterminds behind the recent surge in terror attacks across JK.

The RBD demanded strict action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and the locals allegedly supporting them in the Union Territory (UT).

Led by RBD president Rakesh Kumar, scores of Dal members rallied in Jammu city, condemning Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism and Abdullah's comments.

Carrying an effigy of Abdullah, they raised slogans against Pakistan, NC and Abdullah.

The protesters burnt Abdullah's effigy and demanded strict action against him for allegedly supporting terrorists.

"Farooq Abdullah recently said that terrorists should not be killed. We condemn his pro-terrorism statement. We ask him, should we offer prayers to them?" Kumar told reporters.

Criticising Abdullah for "sowing confusion" with his statements, Kumar argued that the NC chief should face consequences for his remarks.

He accused the NC and the Abdullah family of promoting anti-India forces in Kashmir, alleging that terrorism was at its peak during the tenures of both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah previously.

"Cases were withdrawn against those involved in law and order issues and other activities. This promoted terrorism to benefit the interests of the regional politicians," he said.

The RBD chief alleged that terror incidents have increased several times after the formation of the NC government in JK. Everyone is watching this, he added.

The Dal is protesting Abdullah's remarks regarding the terrorists.

"If they (terrorists) are caught, then we will find out who is behind this. They should not be killed; they should be captured and questioned about who is backing them.

"We should investigate if an agency is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah," Abdullah said.

The NC further said, "How is it that this government has come in and these attacks are happening? I suspect that those who want to destabilise the government might be responsible." PTI AB KSS KSS