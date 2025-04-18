Jammu region sees restoration of 95 per cent power supply after windstorm

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Authorities have restored 95 per cent of power supply in the Jammu region as teams worked round the clock to repair the damage caused to power infrastructure due to high-speed winds on Thursday.

"In the wake of a severe windstorm that disrupted power supply across various parts of the Jammu region, the Managing Director (MD) of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL), springing into action, launched a vigorous restoration drive, ensuring round-the-clock work to bring the shattered power scenario back on track," said a JPDCL spokesperson.

The MD conducted a thorough assessment immediately after the storm. The chief engineer and other officials were directed to begin urgent restoration work in all impacted regions.

"Significant disruptions, including tripped circuits and technical issues, were reported at several key grid stations," he said.

The MD instructed officials to provide regular updates through local channels.

Coordination with the deputy commissioner of Jammu ensured quick clearance of fallen trees obstructing repair efforts.

Field teams were deployed to patrol and repair lines wherever possible without waiting for full system recovery, the spokesperson said.

The key achievements included restoring multiple grid stations and significant transmission lines by midnight, he added.

By 7 pm the following day, 93 per cent of 11 kV feeders and 96.49 per cent of 33 kV feeders were restored, contributing to an overall restoration rate exceeding 95 per cent across the Jammu region, the spokesperson said.

"Efforts continue to fully restore the remaining areas," he added.

The power load for Jammu province was recorded at 190 MW at 1 pm, 948 MW around 6 pm and it had reached 1000 MW by 7 pm, the spokesperson said.

The MD emphasized the commitment to expedite remaining repairs, aiming to minimize inconvenience.

"JPDCL is dedicated to restoring normalcy quickly and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this challenging time," he said.

High-velocity winds with speeds of over 100 km per hour along with thunderstorms, heavy rain and hailstorms at many places created havoc in the Jammu region, throwing life out of gear last evening. PTI AB AS AS