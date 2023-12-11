Jammu residents hail SC verdict on Article 370

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Residents of Jammu expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, saying that it will accelerate the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also emphasized the immediate need for restoration of statehood and elections in J-K.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and directed restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

There was minimal deployment of additional security forces on the streets, and the daily life proceeded peacefully.

Sharing his joy, Satnam Singh, a trader in Purani Mandi, said, "We are very happy with the verdict. It will accelerate the development and progress of J&K. The era of feeling injustice has ended." Amid discussions in the bustling market of the city about the verdict's implications, Singh said there is an immediate need for statehood restoration and elections within the deadline set by the apex court.

Vikas Raina, owner of a solar company in Talab Tillo, expressed optimism about swift changes. "With Article 370 now history, everyone in Kashmir, from political leaders to common citizens, will experience normalcy like in any other state." He emphasized the need of elections in Jammu and Kashmir to establish a government and provide people with elected representatives.

Arvind, an IT company owner, said, "Elected representatives are crucial for problem resolution, unlike bureaucrats who are often inaccessible. People want elections and the restoration of the statehood." PTI AB AB KVK KVK