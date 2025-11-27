Jammu: School bus driver attacked, 3 held after video of assault goes viral

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Three individuals were arrested after a purported video showing a group of people assaulting a school bus driver on the outskirts of Jammu city went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting swift action from police, officials said.

The footage shows around three individuals stopping the bus by blocking its path with their vehicle. They then forcefully pulled the driver out and assaulted him in the jurisdiction of Police Post Sidhra, officials added.

The incident was allegedly triggered when the bus grazed their vehicle.

After the video was shared on social media, it sparked significant public outrage against the attackers, following which the matter was reported to the Sidhra police post on Thursday evening.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Nagrota police station under Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and Section 115(2) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Seeing the sensitivity of the incident, the police quickly initiated a manhunt and arrested all three suspects involved in the assault late Thursday night, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sachin Kumar, Sohan Lal and Vishal Verma.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway. PTI AB MPL MPL