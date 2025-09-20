Jammu: Search operation launched after Pakistani drone movement near IB

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone along the International Border near here on Saturday, officials said.

The drone was seen flying into the Indian side from across the border near Jajowal village in the RS Pura sector around 7 pm, officials added.

They further stated that BSF troops immediately launched a search operation in the area falling under Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak.

The search operation was continuing when the last reports were received, they mentioned.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday banned the flying of drones, UAVs or other aerial devices in view of security considerations.

Earlier on September 16, BSF troops recovered an AK assault rifle and a magazine ahead of the fence in the Border Outpost Budhwar area during a search operation after observing suspicious movement. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL