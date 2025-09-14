Jammu: Several heritage temples damaged by heavy rain

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) Recent heavy rainfall in Jammu has caused damage to several heritage temples in the area, officials said on Sunday.

Vikramaditya Singh, a trustee of the Dharmarth Trust and former MLC, assured that restoration efforts would begin as soon as possible.

Singh, who is the grandson of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, visited the temples to assess the damage caused by the rain and flash floods.

During the visit, he took stock of the conditions of the Baldev Ji temple, Chintapurni temple, Savitri temple and Shivnab Ji temple at Mubarak Mandi, besides inspecting the Rani Samadhis complex.

Singh expressed concern over the damage suffered by these heritage temples and complexes, which hold religious and cultural significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the trust said.

The former MLC mentioned that the trust will approach the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the Government authorities to seek immediate support for repair and restoration work.

"The trust will make all possible efforts to ensure that the damaged temples and complexes are fully restored at the earliest, so that devotees can continue to offer prayers without inconvenience," he said.

He reiterated the commitment of trust towards safeguarding and preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the region. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL