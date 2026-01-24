Jammu shines in tricolour as Tawi River Front gets facade lighting ahead of R-Day

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) In a vibrant display of patriotic spirit ahead of Republic Day, the Tawi River front was illuminated with tricolour facade lighting on Saturday evening.

The initiative was undertaken by Jammu Municipal Corporation as part of the city's Republic Day celebrations, an official said.

Decorative pole lights were also illuminated on the left bank of the riverfront as part of a smart city project.

The ceremonial inauguration of the lighting was performed by the chief executive officer of Jammu Smart City Limited, Devansh Yadav, at around 6 pm, as the city prepares to mark the nation's 77th Republic Day.

"The facade lighting was a proud visual tribute to the Republic and reflected Jammu's evolving urban identity," said Yadav, who also serves as commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

He said the illumination added a festive ambience to the area and drew the attention of visitors and local residents alike.

The lighting initiative forms part of a series of Republic Day-related civic activities being carried out by the Jammu Municipal Corporation, including cleanliness and anti-defacement drives, aimed at ensuring public spaces reflect the dignity of the national festival, the official said.