Jammu smart city project: Over Rs 800 cr spent in past six yrs

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Over Rs 800 crore were spent on the Jammu smart city project over the past six years, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the Assembly on Monday.

Abdullah, who is also minister in-charge housing and Urban Development Department, said no major complaints were received in respect of completed works under the Jammu smart city mission.

“As on date, Jammu smart city has incurred an amount of Rs 815.37 crore on projects, including administrative and office expenses (A&OE),” the chief minister said in a written reply to an unstarred question by BJP’s Vikram Randhawa.

Giving a year-wise breakup, he said Rs 52 crore were incurred in 2019-20, Rs 75.18 crore in 2020-21, Rs 128.05 crore in 2021-22, Rs 196.21 crore in 2022-23, Rs 225.63 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 138.30 crore in 2024-25 till date.

He said the funds to the tune of Rs 830.98 crore were so far released for the Jammu smart city projects, out of which Rs 815.37 crore were utilised.

The chief minister said though no major complaints were received with regard to the completed work under the mission, minor complaints raised by people were promptly addressed.

He said 400 complaints relating to installation of unique Digital Door Number (DDN) plates were received, out of which 350 have been resolved. The DDN plates are being installed as part of the government plan to geo-tag and assign the unique number to every household and commercial property.

Similarly, 300 complaints relating to e-Bues operation, ticketing, misbehavior by driver or conductor were received and in 285 cases penalties on defaulting persons or agencies were imposed, he said.

He said 16 complaints with regard to construction of table top crossings, water logging at Panama Chowk, drains in Gandhi Nagar and Bharat Nagar near Poonch House, non functioning of decorative poles light, installation of poles in front of shops at residency road, disruption of traffic during to construction of gates at Indira chowk and Raghunath Bazar and transfer of funds were received and resolved.