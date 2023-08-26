Jammu Smart City's e-Mobility project bags India Smart Cities Awards Contest for 2022

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The Jammu Smart City Limited's e-Mobility project, including the deployment of eAutos and eRickshaws, has secured the India Smart Cities Awards Contest for 2022, an official said on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners on September 27 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the official said.

The India Smart Cities Award Contest is organised under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Smart Cities Mission. It recognises and rewards cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across the 100 smart cities.

The Jammu Smart City Limited also bagged the third spot under the Urban Environment Project category. The first position in this category was bagged by Indore while Shivamogga (Karnataka) came in at second place, the official said.

The Jammu Smart City Limited emerged as the winner in the India Smart Cities Awards Contest category from among 75 proposals submitted by 48 cities, he added.

"The award comes as a testament to the Jammu Smart City Limited's unwavering commitment to driving innovation in urban mobility and contributing to a greener, more sustainable urban landscape nationwide," the official said, terming the award as a "landmark achievement".

The e-Mobility project tackles pressing urban challenges, including traffic congestion, pollution and limited transportation options in the "vibrant city" of Jammu, the official said.

"The eAutos (eAutorickshaws) and eRickshaws are emission-free transportation with positive environmental impact. These electric vehicles stand out for their cost-effective operational dynamics, making them the preferred choice for both passengers and drivers," he said.

In another move towards sustainable urban mobility, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta recently flagged off electric bicycles in Jammu as part of the Smart Cities Mission's Public Bicycle System.

The Jammu Smart Cities Limited is also gearing up for phased operationalisation of 100 eBuses with National Common Mobility Card-compliant digital ticketing solutions, the official said. PTI TAS SZM