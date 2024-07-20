Jammu: Socio-political groups threaten hunger strike against order giving more powers to LG

Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Several socio-political groups held a meeting here on Saturday over the Union Home Ministry's recent order giving more powers to the lieutenant governor and threatened a chain hunger strike if the order was not revoked by the end of this month.

The meeting also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation and paid rich tributes to the nine army personnel, including a captain, who lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Kathua and Doda district within a fortnight.

The meeting was among others attended by former minister and Dogra Sadar Sabha president Gulchain Singh Charak, former MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Narendra Gupta (Congress), Vijay Lochan (National Conference), Varinder Singh Sonu (PDP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) state chief Manish Sahni.

The representatives of the CPI (M), IDP president I D Khajuria and various social activists, including lawyers also attended the meeting.

“The all party meet unanimously rejected the (July 12) order of the Centre and demanded its immediate roll back along with return of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of assembly elections,” Sahni said.

The Union Home Ministry gave more powers to the L-G by amending rules framed under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

This act, passed alongside the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The move empowered the lieutenant governor to make decisions on crucial matters such as police and all-India services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases.

“We want immediate roll back of this order and will wait till July 30. We will sit again to chalk out a strategy to hold street protests in every nook and corner along with chain hunger strike,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is waiting for assembly elections and restoration of statehood for the last five years.

“When the Supreme Court set deadline is near for holding of assembly elections, the centre comes out with this order to disempower the elected representatives of the people. It is deliberate move to rule J&K through Lt Governor,” Sahni said.

He said a core committee will be formed to chalk out future strategy after July 30.