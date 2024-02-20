Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked for second day as landslides hit several places

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for the second day on Tuesday following landslides at over a dozen places in Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

The inclement weather is hampering the road clearance operations at the affected areas between Ramban and Banihal, the officials said, advising people to avoid taking the road till further updates.

"The Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) is blocked due to Landslides/Mudslides/shooting stones (from hillocks) at Dalwas, Peerha, near Peerha Tunnel, Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather, Shalghari Rampari, Tabela and Chamalwas," a traffic department spokesperson said.

He said the road clearance operations have also been impeded by the third straight day of rain.

On Monday also, a traffic department official said the traffic on the 270-km highway was suspended around 9.30 am following landslides triggered by heavy rains in Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Chamalwas, Shalgadi and Gangroo.

A meteorological department spokesman said the Banihal town along the highway received 83.6 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday.

Bhaderwah in Doda district received a rainfall of 58.8 mm followed by Batote in Ramban (49.6 mm), the spokesman said, adding Katra town - the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district – recorded 16.2 mm during the period.

The Jammu city received a rainfall of 5.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am, the spokesman said, forecasting widespread rains at most places during the day followed by isolated rains till February 25 except February 23. PTI COR/TAS TAS TIR TIR