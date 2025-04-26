Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic, CM to review restoration work on Saturday

Ramban/Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) One-way traffic was restored on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, five days after vehicular movement was suspended due to flash floods and mudslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Authorities allowed vehicles to move from Jammu towards Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will visit Ramban on Saturday to review the progress of work for the restoration of the highway and other infrastructure damaged due to the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on April 20, officials said.

The highway was initially cleared on Wednesday to facilitate the movement of vehicles stranded on the damaged Ramban stretch, they said.

Severe damage at multiple locations had left thousands of passengers and tourists stranded, causing widespread travel disruptions along the vital route, they said.

Even as the vehicular movement resumed, many tourists expressed frustration over being stuck in long traffic jams for hours.

Congestion remained a major issue in Ramban district as authorities managed the phased movement of vehicles, the officials said.

They said efforts are underway to restore two-way traffic on the highway in the coming days.