Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for 4th consecutive day

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said.

"Highway is closed for the fourth day. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar," a traffic police official said.

Authorities have advised commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

Apart from this, nine inter-district roads in Jammu region are shut due to landslides and road erosion. Dozens of villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have been cut off due to damage caused by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides, they said.

The men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to clear the highway of blockades, which occurred on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said.

Due to the closure of the highway, over 2,000 vehicles are stranded at various places en route, including Lakhanpur, Kathua, Jammu, Nagrota, Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, Saloni Rai, who along with SP Udhampur Sandeep Bhat visited the flood-hit areas of the highway to review the situation, said that efforts are being made to restore connectivity by tomorrow evening.

"The calamity has caused a lot of damage to the highway. Various teams have been deployed. Restoration work is in full swing. This progress is also being monitored by the Lieutenant Governor," she said.

The DC further said they are trying to give access to essential services. "However, we request that the rest of the people refrain from travelling on this highway at this time," she added.

According to the traffic advisory, the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag highway is open for vehicular movement for LMVs. Traffic is plying on Mughal Road as per the advisory, it said.