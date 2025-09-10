Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens after nine days

Jammu, Sept 9 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday, after remaining closed for nine days.

The crucial 270-kilometre highway, which is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, had remained closed since August 26 due to multiple blockages caused by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides. It was briefly reopened on August 30, but closed again. In total, the highway had remained blocked for 14 days.

The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri roads were also reopened on Wednesday, an official said.

"Works were affected by heavy intermittent rains. After resuming work on a war-footing from September 7, a 300-metre diversion road was constructed, and today traffic has been restored on the highway," said an official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The vehicle movements are going on smoothly after the reopening of the highway, he added.

On September 2, a massive landslide measuring about 550 x 300 metres struck the highway near Thard-Jakheni in Udhampur district, burying the road under heavy debris, the NHAI official said.

"From the very night of the incident, NHAI officials and hundreds of workers laboured tirelessly through rains, mud and repeated disruptions to clear the highway. Despite challenges, the team stayed on the ground 24x7 and restored it," he said.

The official added that it is the most difficult stretch as the highway had to be rebuilt in the wake of a massive landslide.

Officials said authorities are trying to clear the highway of stranded vehicles, particularly those carrying essential supplies to Kashmir Valley, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills also remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri highway, which was also closed due to a landslide near Rusool Mode in the Zojila belt, has reopened, they said. The Sinthan road has been restored as well.

Traffic on the inter-regional Mughal Road, which connects Jammu region's Poonch district with Kashmir's Shopian district, is moving smoothly, while the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar road remains closed due to landslides.

The closure of highways and other inter-regional roads to Kashmir resulted in over 4,000 vehicles getting stranded at various places in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, the Kashmir Valley, and Punjab, officials said.

The recent floods and landslides have damaged nearly 12,000 kilometres of road in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB RUK RUK