Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens after two-day closure

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed early Saturday after remaining suspended for two days following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said.

Advertisment

However, the traffic department advised commuters to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously as part of the arterial road near Sherbibi in Ramban district is single-lane and also slippery at a number of places.

The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended on Thursday morning after the road was damaged by a landslide at Kishtwar Patheri near Sherbibi, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides.

The snowfall also left the road slippery at various places between Ramban and Banihal, while several landslides triggered by rains blocked the road at Magerkote, Panthiyal, Mehar, Cafeteria Morh and Dalwas.

Advertisment

After hectic efforts, the concerned road clearance agencies cleared the debris and allowed stranded vehicles to move towards their respective destinations late Friday afternoon, paving the resumption of normal traffic from both sides this morning, the officials said.

A traffic department official said the strategic 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway and the Mughal Road connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district are still blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department forecast wet weather till Sunday evening and advised travellers to follow official advisories before starting their journey.

Advertisment

In its weather update, the MeT department predicted the possibility of light to moderate snow or rain at many places on Saturday, the possibility of light to moderate snow or rain at most places with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches on Sunday.

“Middle and higher reaches of the north, north-western and central parts (of Kashmir) may receive 7-10 inches of snow, lower reaches and plains may receive 3-6 inches, while plains of central Kashmir may receive rain with 1-2 inches of snow,” the spokesperson said.

“Middle and higher reaches of south Kashmir may receive 12-15 inches of snow, while lower reaches and plains may receive 6-9 inches. Plains of Jammu division may receive light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning,” the spokesperson said.

He said light to moderate snow over higher reaches of Pirpanjal Range and Chenab Valley with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu region are expected till Sunday night. PTI TAS TAS NB NB