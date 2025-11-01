Jammu, Srinagar neglected for over 10 years, my govt will correct all wrongs: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the twin capitals of the Union Territory, Jammu and Srinagar, have been neglected for more than 10 years now, and promised to correct all "wrongs" as his government does not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or region.

Abdullah laid the foundation stone for the widening and four-laning of Boulevard Road from Nehru Park to Kral Sangri here, marking a major milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen Srinagar's tourism infrastructure.

The prestigious project, being executed by the public works (R&B) department at an estimated cost of Rs 19.94 crore, aims at improving road connectivity along Kashmir's most-iconic lakefront.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister claimed that Srinagar has not been given due attention for more than 10 years now, but "all wrongs will now be corrected and undone under our government".

He claimed that this neglect was not limited to Srinagar alone, even Jammu has not got its due over the said period.

"The neglect faced by both cities in the last 10 years will be set right by my government. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or region," Abdullah said.

He cited the restoration of the Darbar Move tradition, originally introduced by the Dogra rulers of Jammu, as evidence of his government's commitment to unity and equality across regions.

The chief minister said the widening of the Boulevard stretch will not only decongest traffic, but also enhance the aesthetic and tourism value of the Dal lake precincts.

"Travelling on Boulevard Road has become tortuous -- it takes hours to reach one's destination," he said, adding that the National Conference (NC) government in the Union Territory is planning a series of projects to decongest Srinagar's road network and provide much-needed relief to residents and tourists alike.

Touching upon urban housing challenges, Abdullah said his government is seriously planning for decongestion and vertical-housing solutions in Srinagar.

"Land in Srinagar is shrinking and we must now go vertical. Sustainable housing and city planning are top priorities for us," he said.

Referring to the footbridge near the silk factory at Rajbagh, Abdullah said it was originally conceived as a motorable structure during his earlier tenure as chief minister, but was later downgraded to a pedestrian bridge "for reasons best known to the successive regimes".

"We now plan to make it motorable again -- a two-storey bridge with one level for pedestrians and another for vehicular movement," he said. PTI SSB RC