Jammu startup to launch 'Zool Energy' to replace fuel-based gensets

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) A Jammu-based startup has come up with an ideal solution to the use of fuel-based generator sets and inverters causing pollution and is set to launch a non-fuel-based 'Zool Energy' product run on solar, wind, and hydro support in Jammu this month.

A product of Xcanun Science And Tech Pvt Ltd, Zool Energy, was one of the main attractions at a mega startup exhibition organised at the Jammu University, where indigenous products and prototypes by startups in the Union Territory were showcased on Wednesday.

"We are launching a Zool Energy product this month. We have done product demos at more than a hundred locations. Our people have gone to various business establishments to conduct demos. We have incorporated all that is needed by customers. We are opening the product for sales in the next two weeks," Director of Xcanun Gurasheesh Singh told PTI.

He said the product is called Zool Energy.

"It is going to replace your fuel-based generator and inverter era. It is the future of energy," he added.

Giving further details, he said that on the smaller unit, four air conditioners can run and on the bigger one, seven units of air conditioners can operate.

"It will run on solar and wind or hydro support. We are developing it in Jammu. We are launching a starting unit of 6 KW," he said.

"There are zero emissions. Now that generators have been banned in New Delhi, you can replace them with this product. You can also incorporate 50 to 200 volts of direct current. That means you can integrate 20 solar panels directly," Singh told those visiting the stall.

The expo, which covered the areas of technology, power, agriculture, dairy, aroma, IT and pharma, was inaugurated by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the campus of Jammu University.

Over 30 stalls of various startup companies showcased their products. Various government departments, including the agriculture wing, showcased their products. PTI AB SHW