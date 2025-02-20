Jammu to host ‘national startup festival’ on Feb 22

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) A two-day ‘national startup festival’ will commence here on Saturday, with 50 startups from across the country showcasing their innovations and technologies, said CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) Director Zabeer Ahmed.

The key focus of the event to be held at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, is to empower local youth, students, women and farmers from across the Jammu region, Ahmed told reporters here.

He said Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the mega event, while Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Science and Technology Satish Sharma would be the guest of honour.

The event is part of the institute’s continued efforts towards promotion and fostering the startup ecosystem in the region, said the director of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.

During the inaugural event, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be signed by IIIM for collaborative research with industry and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ahmed said.

He said a Grant Letter Agreement (GLA) will also be signed with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), department of biotechnology.

Besides, new startups will also be enrolled with the BIRAC incubator of Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua.