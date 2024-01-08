Jammu: Two detained as police step up vigilance ahead of R-Day

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people were briefly detained for questioning in Jammu's Rangoora area on Monday as police here launched a drive to check activities of anti-national elements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

Although there was no specific input about the movement of suspected persons, the drive is being carried out to ensure area domination and eliminate any terror threat, they said, adding that one of those detained used to be a terrorist aide.

Two people were picked up for questioning in the Rangoora area and later let off, the officials said.

Security forces are keeping a tight vigil in the entire region given the recent attempts at infiltration from across the border, they added.

The officials said security forces have also strengthened checkposts along vital installations and roads and intensified checking and frisking.

The border grid has also been strengthened and night-patrolling stepped up to maintain a close vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to disturb peace ahead of Republic Day, they said. PTI AB AB IJT IJT