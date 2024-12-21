Jammu University secures A++ grade in NAAC accreditation, LG applauds management

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) University of Jammu has achieved a milestone by securing the coveted A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation, attaining an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.72 on a four-point scale, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the vice-chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars, and students of the university for this remarkable achievement.

"This is a significant improvement from the last accreditation cycle (Cycle III), where the university secured an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.51. It reflects the institution's dedication to quality sustenance and enhancement," Vice-Chancellor Umesh Rai said, expressing immense pride in the accomplishment.

Attributing the success to the collective efforts of the university community, Rai said, "The A++ grade is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty, officers, staff, scholars, students, and alumni. It embodies our shared vision of transforming the University of Jammu into a global hub for academic and research excellence." He also highlighted several transformative initiatives, including promoting interdisciplinary research, strengthening academic frameworks, and adopting best practices.

"This recognition by NAAC is not just a milestone but a motivation to further our commitment to quality, innovation, inclusivity, and societal impact," Rai added, emphasising that this achievement marks the beginning of new aspirations for the university to set higher benchmarks in higher education.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Sinha lauded the university’s accomplishment.

"The University of Jammu has achieved the prestigious A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.72 on a four-point scale by NAAC. Heartiest congratulations to the vice-chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars, and students for this outstanding accomplishment. You have made J-K proud," the post said.

The LG also praised the university's reform-driven vision, which highlights its dedication to fostering academic excellence, goal-oriented research, innovation, and holistic development of students.

"My best wishes to all for success in your mission," he said.

The achievement underscores the university's commitment to quality and its aspirations to become a leader in higher education, the LG added. PTI AB ARI