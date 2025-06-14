Jammu youth commissioned as flying officer in IAF

Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) A youth from a remote village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu has been commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF), a defence spokesperson said.

The commissioning of Flying Officer Pranav Uppal, a native of Jammu's Chamb sector, marks the culmination of a remarkable journey defined by perseverance, discipline, and a deep commitment to serve the nation, the spokesperson said.

Coming from a humble background with no family history in the armed forces, he said flying officer Uppal’s interest in the military was sparked during visits to his elder brother at Sainik School.

Inspired by the military environment and values he witnessed there, he joined Sainik School in Class 6, overcoming significant financial and logistical challenges, the spokesperson said.

He cleared the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) examination on his first attempt.

At NDA, he stood out for his academic excellence and all-round performance, which continued during his training at the Air Force Academy (AFA).

He was awarded 'Best in Aerobatics' during Stage-I flying and had the rare honour of flying with the Commanding Officer of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), the spokesperson said, adding he also held the distinguished appointment of Squadron Cadet Captain, reflecting his leadership potential and respect among peers.

Flying Officer Uppal’s journey from a border village to the skies is a testament to what grit, focus, and patriotism can achieve.

"His success story is expected to inspire countless young aspirants, especially from rural and underrepresented regions of the country," the spokesperson said.