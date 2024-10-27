Jammu's e-autos, e-rickshaws win 'Award of Excellence in Urban Transport

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu city's e-autos and e-rickshaws, part of the Jammu Smart City Project, have won the 'Award of Excellence in Urban Transport' at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo held in Gujarat, an official said here on Sunday.

The award, conferred by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs M L Khattar, recognises the project in the 'City with Most Innovative Financing Mechanism' category.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Project, Devansh Yadav, along with a team of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), received the award at the three-day conference which concluded on Sunday.

Highlighting the socio-economic benefits of this eco-friendly initiative, Yadav said it has generated job opportunities while reducing reliance on conventional fuels.

About 800 low-income families in Jammu are benefiting from this green initiative, he said.

"Our vision for e-rickshaws and e-autos is rooted in three key objectives - providing economical end-mile connectivity, promoting pollution-free transportation, and enhancing employment opportunities for low-income families," Yadav said.

"This e-mobility scheme has opened new economic opportunities for local drivers," he said. PTI TAS DIV DIV