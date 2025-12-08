Jammu's rapid development unprecedented; committed to changing lives of poor: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that Jammu's rapid development is unprecedented, with the administration benefiting lakhs of poor and upgrading infrastructure in backward and poor regions over the past five years.

Sinha was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for 350 families affected due to recent natural calamities and Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in the Jammu district.

The three-bedroom pre-fabricated smart houses are efficient, modern, resilient and technologically advanced, which are being built with the help of the NGO HRDS-India at a total cost of Rs 35 crore, he said.

The lieutenant governor expressed gratitude to the NGO for the initiative in supporting affected families in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the construction of the houses is slated for completion within six months from the start of the foundation work.

In addition to building the homes, HRDS India is providing a welfare package to the beneficiary families. HRDS India will provide free life insurance coverage for all family members for the next 15 years, free annual health checkups for all family members and coverage for maintenance of the houses for the next five years.

"I am committed to bringing a monumental change in the lives of the poor. In the past five years, lakhs of poor have benefited, and infrastructure in the backward and poor regions has been upgraded.

"Jammu's rapid development is unprecedented. We have achieved a strong growth trajectory despite numerous challenges," the L-G said, adding, "it is our constant effort to develop Jammu, the sacred city of temples, into an inclusive urban centre." Sinha said a new era of accelerated economic development and social transformation has been ushered in the region.

"We have achieved a massive scale of project completion in a short span. These projects have significantly strengthened Jammu's urban infrastructure and citizen-centric services, enhancing mobility through modern amenities and streamlined civic facilities, and improving urban aesthetics," he said.

The lieutenant governor lauded the coordination and dedication displayed by district administration and various agencies in the immediate relocation of the affected population to safe places and ensuring their continued care in the wake of a natural calamity.

He praised the swift and effective response from the divisional and district administration, police, army, Central Armed Police Forces, disaster response forces, emergency responders, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, civil society members, and volunteers during the rescue and relief operations.

A total of 4,309 beneficiaries in the Jammu district received assistance, and compensation amounting to Rs 8.22 crore was distributed to those affected.

Ex-gratia and a government job were provided to the next of kin of a civilian who lost his life during the firing by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, he said.

Sinha also interacted with the beneficiaries and reaffirmed the commitment of the centre and UT administration for the complete rehabilitation of affected families.

The beneficiaries in Jammu also include 23 families affected by landslides in Rah Salyote village. The district administration has been providing food and temporary accommodation to these families for the past three months.