Jammu’s rapid development unprecedented: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said Jammu’s rapid development is unprecedented, with the administration benefiting lakhs of poor and upgrading infrastructure in the backward and poor regions over the past five years.

Sinha was addressing a gathering after laying foundations for 350 houses damaged in natural calamities and Operation Sindoor in Jammu district.

The three-bedroom houses are efficient, modern, resilient and technologically advanced which are being built with the help of the NGO HRDS-India, Sinha said.

“I am committed to bring a monumental change in the lives of the poor… In the past five years, lakhs of poor have benefitted, and infrastructure in the backward and poor regions were upgraded.

"Jammu's rapid development is unprecedented. We have achieved a strong growth trajectory despite numerous challenges," the L-G said.