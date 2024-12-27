Jammu's tourism can grow by encouraging pilgrims to visit other attractions says Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that encouraging pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to explore other attractions in Jammu could result in an additional 15 lakh tourists in those places.

Abdullah highlighted the near-completion of a long-pending project to create a lake in Jammu describing it as a pivotal step in establishing the region as a significant destination on the tourism map.

“If we can encourage even 15 percent of the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi to explore other attractions in Jammu, we could see an influx of 15 lakh tourists — a figure comparable to Kashmir’s peak tourism years,” he said.

The chief minister shared his vision of transforming Jammu into a distinct tourist destination while inaugurating the open-air amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu on Thursday night.

Highlighting Jammu’s potential, Abdullah underlined the importance of leveraging the region’s prominent pilgrimage sites, particularly the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, which draws over a crore visitors annually.

He praised the development of Bagh-e-Bahu, recalling its transformation from a modest site to a tourism hub with water fountains, an aquarium and a sound and light show.

“I have seen Bagh-e-Bahu evolve from a modest site into a hub featuring water fountains, an aquarium, and a sound and light show. Today, it forms a key part of this amphitheatre, which adds a new dimension to Jammu’s cultural and tourism landscape,” he said.

He urged the concerned departments to maximize the amphitheatre’s potential advocating for its use as a platform for various activities.

“This facility should host school events, allowing students to hone their skills and showcase their talent. It’s vital that this amphitheatre is not left underutilised,” he added.

Abdullah called for regular events at the amphitheatre and said that he hopes to see a well-publicized calendar of events involving private organizations and schools, especially those lacking facilities.

He also reiterated the importance of giving Jammu a distinct identity in tourism underscoring ongoing projects like the creation of a lake, which is nearing completion.

“Jammu will soon have its own lake — a milestone that will significantly boost tourism. Projects like this are crucial to firmly establish Jammu on the tourism map,” he said.

Acknowledging the limitations of seasonal use, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about using the amphitheatre for at least 4-5 months each year.

He added that his residence across the river gives him a direct view of the amphitheatre’s activities.

“From my balcony, I can hear the soothing sounds of the river and occasionally enjoy the sound and light show," he said.

The chief minister said that he looks forward to hearing the vibrant buzz of activities from the amphitheatre as a regular feature, urging the departments to ensure continuous engagement and wide publicity.