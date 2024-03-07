Jamsandekar murder case: Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A man convicted along with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2008 Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch after jumping parole in January, a police official said on Thursday.

Narendra Lalmani Giri (39) was held on Wednesday by Unit III of the Crime Branch from Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Giri, Gawli and 10 others were sentenced to life imprisonment for Jamsandekar's murder. He was shot dead at his Asalpha residence in March 2008. The police had also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

"Giri was lodged in Kolhapur central prison. He was granted parole from November 11 last year to January 30, 2024 and was supposed to come back to prison on January 31. He, however, jumped parole, after which prison authorities got a case registered at Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai," he said.

"Giri lived in various places by changing his identity. At 11:30pm on Wednesday, he was held in Ghansoli after we received a tip off that he would be in the area to meet someone. He was handed over to Turbhe police for further action," the official added. PTI DC BNM