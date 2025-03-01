Jamshedpur gets eastern India's first gas-based pet crematorium

Jamshedpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday got a gas-based pet crematorium, touted as eastern India's first.

The project, funded by Tata Steel, has come up near the dog kennel in Jubilee Park.

It is aimed at providing a dignified, safe, hygienic, and environmentally responsible facility to pet owners for disposal of the remains, said Tata Steel Vice President (Corporate Services) Chanakya Chaudhary.

The charges are Rs 3,000, and pets weighing within 50 kg can be cremated here, he said.

PNG, one of the cheapest burning fuels, is being used at the crematorium, he added.

Jamshedpur Kennel Club president Ruchi Narendran said the facility is the first of its kind in eastern India.

The objective behind establishing such a crematorium was to bid adieu to pets with respect, she said. PTI BS SOM