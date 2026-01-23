Jamshedpur zoo names newborn tiger cubs through public participation

Jamshedpur, Jan 23 (PTI) In an initiative to deepen public engagement with captive animals, the Jamshedpur zoo has named its two newly born tiger cubs through a public participation exercise, the authorities said on Friday.

The two female cubs, born on November 27 to tiger Rudra and tigress Meghna, have been named ‘Tara’ and ‘Sara’ following a four-day public naming process that began on January 10.

Interestingly, Rudra, the resident tiger, and Megna who was brought from Nagpur, were the first to be christened through public participation on March 24 last year, Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) Deputy Director Naim Akhtar told PTI.

Earlier, animals at the zoo were named by officials. “However, seeing the growing interest of the people, we decided to involve citizens in the process,” Akhtar said.

It is the second time for the zoo that people were asked to name the animals.

According to a statement issued by TSZP, the initiative drew an overwhelming response, with over 550 name suggestions submitted by residents of Jamshedpur.

Many of the entries were described as thoughtful and culturally meaningful, reflecting strong public interest and affection for the zoo and its animals.

The final selection focused on names that were easy to pronounce, carried positive meanings and complemented each other, keeping in view the sibling identity of the cubs. After a detailed review, Tara and Sara were finalised, the statement said.

The winning entry was submitted by Angel Verma, who will be felicitated on Republic Day in recognition of her contribution. Several other participants who had suggested the name Tara will also receive tokens of appreciation.

Both cubs are in good health and remain under continuous veterinary monitoring. They were recently vaccinated against canine distemper and weighed 7.34 kg and 7.20 kg, respectively, indicating healthy growth, the statement said.

Zoo authorities said such participatory initiatives help foster empathy towards wild animals while also spreading awareness about wildlife conservation. PTI BS NN