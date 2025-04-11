Jan 22 not merely a date, but bridge that connects past to present: J-K LG at Ayodhya Parv

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Ayodhya offers not only a "spiritual pinnacle" but the holy city also embodies the values and aspirations of an individual, and though Lord Ram "appeared in Treta Yuga", he remains a visionary figure of good governance, Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha said on Friday.
Ayodhya was ancient India's "soft power", he said.
"I view January 22 as not merely a date, but a bridge that connects the past to the present in a significant manner," Sinha said in his address at the opening day of the three-day Ayodhya Parv in the national capital.
The Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) at the Ram Mandir was performed on January 22, 2024.
Dedicated to the glory of Ayodhya -- a revered centre of Indian culture, art and devotion -- 'Ayodhya Parv' is being held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) campus from from April 11-13.
Sinha in his address said, "This is not just the revival of an ancient city and pilgrimage site, but a spiritual awakening experienced by India across centuries. I believe the significance of Ayodhya transcends geography -- it is the key to joy and awakening, the symbol of our cultural unity, and a guiding spiritual force. Ayodhya has long served as a cultural and spiritual foundation of our nation." Ayodhya offers not only a spiritual pinnacle but also clearly embodies the values and aspirations of the individual, he said.
"Lord Ram, in the context of 'Ram Rajya', is viewed as an embodiment of development, courage, justice, and a living dharma. Though he appeared in the Treta Yuga, he remains a visionary figure of good governance," Sinha was quoted as a saying in a statement issued by the IGNCA.
The festival will commence with the inauguration of an exhibition of artworks by painter Vasudev Kamath, based on 'Maryada Purushottam', and two other exhibitions.
Union Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also visited the exhibitions on the occasion.
He said Lord Rama has not only inspired Indian thought and individuals working across diverse fields, but has also provided the energy and direction necessary to sustain the continuous flow of Indian culture.
During the most difficult period of "cultural invasion by foreign aggressors", Goswami Tulsidas composed the 'Ramcharitmanas' in the language of the common people, connecting with the collective consciousness of ordinary individuals, he was quoted as saying in the statement.
This, he said, made a significant contribution to "preserving the essence of Sanatan culture".
Since the "reinstallation of the Ram Mandir and the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya Dham, it appears as though the sun of India's destiny has begun to rise once again", he said.
Former Faizabad MP Lallu Singh also attended the event.