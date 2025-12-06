Jan Dhan accounts hold Rs 2.75 lakh cr in banks: Official

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Jan Dhan accounts across the country currently hold balances of about Rs 2.75 lakh crore, translating to an average of Rs 4,815 per account, M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, said on Saturday.

Delivering the 69th Foundation Day Lecture on India’s Financial Inclusion Journey at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here, Nagaraju said a total of Rs 3.67 lakh crore has been transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the current financial year.

He said India’s financial inclusion journey has been "nothing short of a miracle", noting that the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in 2014 marked a watershed moment by bringing more than 57 crore people into the formal banking system.

"Jan Dhan accounts hold balances of about Rs 2.75 lakh crore as of today, which translates to approximately Rs 4,815 per account. About 78.2 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts are in rural or semi-urban areas, and 50 per cent are held by women," he said.

He added that India’s Financial Inclusion Index stood at 67 as of March 2025, reflecting steady improvement in access, usage and quality of financial services, supported by initiatives such as PMJDY.

Replying to a query, Nagaraju said LIC is in the process of fully digitising its product purchase and benefits disbursement systems and that these services will be available to consumers "in a couple of months". PTI GDK SSK