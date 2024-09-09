Jan Shakti dept officers working outside their jurisdiction to face action: Himachal minister

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Jan Shakti department's officers working outside their jurisdiction will soon face action, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in the state Assembly on Monday.

"If need arises, the money spent on works like construction of retaining walls, roads and cremation grounds outside their jurisdiction will be recovered from the concerned officers," he said, while replying to calling attention motion of Pawan Kajal (BJP).

He also announced that payment of such works will also be withheld.

One Jal Shakti department division will be opened in each assembly constituency, he said, adding that divisions have already been opened in 64 assembly constituencies and only four constituencies are remaining.

There are a total of 68 assembly constituencies in the state.

He said the previous BJP government purchased pipes worth Rs 5,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission but complaints are pouring that these are not of good quality. The government did not intend to go into enquiry and believes in going ahead with works, he added.