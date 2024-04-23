Jan Shatabdi train from Una to Delhi resumes service after 3 days

Una (HP), April 23 (PTI) The Jan Shatabdi Express train running from Himachal Pradesh's Una to Delhi, which was suspended three days back due to farmers' movement in Punjab and Haryana, resumed service on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has cancelled three passenger trains running from Una. Hence, the commencement of the Jan Shatabdi Express came as a relief for passengers.

A spokesman of the railways said the Railway Board has cancelled the passenger trains running on the Una-Chandigarh-Ambala, Una-Saharanpur-Haridwar and Daulatpur Chowk-Amb-Andaura-Chandigarh-Ambala routes.

These trains had to be suspended due to the farmers' movement and all the three trains will remain cancelled till further orders, an official said.

Advertisment

Una Railway Station Superintendent Rodash Singh said the Jan Shatabdi Express resumed service on Tuesday but three passenger trains have been cancelled.

He said that due to the farmers' agitation, some trains coming to Una were late for the last few days. The Sabarmati Express also reached Una last night after a delay of three hours, he added.

The Jan Shatabdi Express departed from Una to Delhi at 4.55 am. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK