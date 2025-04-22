'Jan Sunwai' tip helps Delhi Police arrest man brandishing pistol on social media

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 'Jan Sunwai' programme in Nangloi helped Delhi Police arrest a man seen brandishing a firearm on social media in a bid to attain fame by striking fear in the minds of people, officials said.

A 'Jan Sunwai' -- a public outreach programme organised by police every Saturday -- was organised at Nangloi in west Delhi on April 19, where police urged people to strengthen the area's law and order by helping the administration identify and arrest the notorious elements of the locality.

The residents were encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the designated beat officers of the area, whose contact details were provided to them.

On April 20, a local resident fearing youth getting misled by reels on social media approached a beat officer and complained about Arjun (25), who made a post on Instagram Stories brandishing a pistol, which he later deleted. "The information was found to be credible after verification," DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Taking cognisance of the tip-off, a team was deployed to trace the suspect, the officer said.

"Arjun was arrested from near a Rail Neer bottling plant in the area. During interrogation, he admitted to uploading photos and videos in an attempt to gain fame and strike fear in the minds of people," he added.

One pistol and a bullet were recovered from the accused, who has been booked under the Arms Act, the DCP said.

Delhi Police has resolved 305 cases from January 1 till April 5 connected to cyber fraud, family dispute, domestic violence, cheating, monetary dispute, property dispute, drug issues, threats, parking dispute and matrimonial issues from outer Delhi aided by its Jan Sunwai programmes, officials said. PTI SSJ ARI