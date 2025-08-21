Jan Sunwai to be held in every constituency, not just at my residence: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A day after she was attacked during a public hearing at her camp office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that her 'Jan Sunwai' programme will be held in every assembly constituency and will not be restricted to her residence only, asserting that she can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites.

Stressing that "every moment of my life and every particle of my body is dedicated to Delhi", she said, "Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi." "Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but also in every assembly of Delhi. Your chief minister, at your doorstep," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Recalling the teachings of her father, she said women have double the strength to fight through difficulties and have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. "I am ready too!" she emphasised.

"When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened.

"I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said that accidents happen in life, but you can't stop out of fear. You can't stop walking on the path," she recalled.

Reminiscing about her father's words, she said she faced another accident but she "can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites".