'Jan Suraaj' gathering momentum among Bihar's Muslims, says Prashant Kishor

Patna: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has asserted that his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign is gaining traction as a potent political alternative, particularly among Muslims in Bihar.

Speaking at a function at Haj Bhawan here on Sunday, Kishor, the founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), emphasised that his campaign, which aims to evolve into a full-fledged political party contesting the 2025 assembly polls, is resonating strongly within the Muslim community.

The event was attended by prominent Muslim intellectuals including former state minister Monazir Hasan and Jan Suraaj-supported MLC (member of legislative council) Afaque Ahmad sharing their views on the minority community's participation in the state political landscape.

Taking a swipe at the RJD, widely regarded as the preferred party among Muslims in the state, Kishor remarked without naming them directly, "Muslims should not continue to be the fuel for the lantern symbol (poll symbol of RJD) while others enjoy its light. They should cease being political bonded labourers and instead collaborate with Hindus who believe in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, voting for the future of their children." Earlier, Kishor had announced plans for his party to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In a move aimed at broadening representation, he had also said his intention to field at least 75 candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category under the Jan Suraaj platform.