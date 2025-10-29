Jan Suraaj not in race in Bihar, but Prashant Kishor raised important issues: Karat

Ranchi, Oct 29 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday claimed the Jan Suraaj Party is not even in the race in Bihar, even though its founder Prashant Kishor raised important issues concerning the state and some youth were influenced by him.

Asserting that the Mahagathbandhan would form the next government in Bihar, she claimed there is a huge "internal conflict" in the NDA over the CM choice.

"Jan Suraaj is not in the race, even though its leader has raised some important issues and a section of the youth is influenced by him. The party neither has an organisation nor a booth committee," she claimed.

Karat said the fight is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, which is way ahead in forming the next government in Bihar.

She claimed that the people of Bihar have understood that Nitish Kumar would not become the next CM if the NDA wins the elections, due to his age and other issues.

"There is a huge internal conflict among the NDA constituents in Bihar over the CM's face. BJP leaders are claiming the election is being fought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Kumar, but they are not declaring Kumar as the CM face," Karat told PTI on the sidelines of a programme in Ranchi.

"BJP should tell the people who would be their CM face. But they are frightened to announce it. The NDA will get divided the day they declare their CM face," she claimed.

Raising concern over the "friendly fight" between Mahagathbandhan parties in some seats, she said the Congress must think about it.

Karat, meanwhile, slammed the Centre and the Jharkhand government over the death of five children, who were suffering from thalassemia and tested HIV-positive following a blood transfusion, in Chaibasa.

"This is a very painful incident, and the government, be it the Centre or state, has to take responsibility. Big hospitals are coming, and the health sector is being privatised. The sector has never been in priority of the government," she alleged.

"The Centre should ensure the establishment of more blood banks in states like Jharkhand and give more funds to strengthen the health infrastructure," she said. PTI SAN SAN SOM