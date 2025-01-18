Jan Suraaj Party's goal is to revive Gandhi's ideology in Godse's era: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) Launching a Muslim outreach programme, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said the goal of his outfit is to revive Gandhi's ideology "in the era of Godse".

Launching the programme, named 'Bedari Karwaan', in Patna, Kishor alleged that the police were deliberately targeting youths of the minority community.

"The basic goal of our party is to revive Mahatma Gandhi's ideology in the era of Godse... Bedari Karwaan is a campaign based on Gandhi's ideology. During my recent movement in support of the BPSC aspirants, I came to know that many Muslim youths have been wrongly detained by the police. They are being deliberately targeted by the police. It is due to fear, Muslim youths don't raise their voice against the system," he said.

Kishor said only Gandhi's ideology can provide "protection" to Muslim society.

"I am assuring you people that if the administration wrongly arrests or holds a Muslim person, then Jan Suraj will fight for them, for justice. Our Bedari Karwaan campaign is to create awareness among the Muslim community and spread the message Jan Suraaj throughout the state," he said.

After two weeks, Kishor on Thursday withdrew his fast unto death over the alleged irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. PTI PKD SOM