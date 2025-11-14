Patna: Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma on Friday said the party would undertake a "serious review" of its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after early trends showed Prashant Kishor’s outfit making little impact despite a grassroots campaign.

His remarks came when the ruling NDA seems to be sweeping the ruling assembly polls.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website, the NDA was ahead in 187 assembly seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc was way behind with leads just in 49, signalling a sharp tilt in favour of the BJP-led coalition.

Within the NDA, the JD(U) was leading in 85 seats, the BJP in 76, with allies LJP (RV) (22) and HAM(S) (5) adding further heft to the front.

The Mahagathbandhan’s leads were anchored by the RJD’s 35 seats, followed by the Congress (6), CPI(ML)-Liberation (7), VIP (I) and CPI(M)- one each. The Bahujan Samaj Party (1), AIMIM (2) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) also figured in the early count.

EC trends showed Kishor’s party struggling to register leads anywhere, marking a stark contrast to the momentum his yatra and district-level mobilisation had generated over the past two years.

Speaking to PTI Video, Varma said Jan Suraaj had gone into the polls with “sincerity and conviction” but admitted that it had failed to win voters’ confidence.

"We worked with full sincerity, with the belief that Bihar needs fundamental change. There was no lack of effort. But if we have not won the people’s trust, we will analyse why and reflect on it," he said.

Varma stressed that while the party had faltered at the ballot box, it had succeeded in compelling mainstream parties to acknowledge pressing governance concerns.

"One thing gives us satisfaction that the Jan Suraaj agenda of employment, migration, education and corruption-free Bihar will now be part of every party’s agenda," he said.

On the NDA’s surge, Varma said election outcomes often defy predictions.

"I have seen many elections where results turn out differently from what was anticipated. There is no doubt Nitish ji continues to enjoy acceptance and respect in Bihar. I have worked closely with him, and we are happy that he has received the people’s mandate. We wish him well and hope he becomes the chief minister again," he said.

Asked whether the party would introspect on its dismal performance, Varma said Jan Suraaj would “review its shortcomings” even though its "vision and efforts had no flaw".

"The results are disappointing, no doubt. We will now analyse what needs to be done next," he added.

On speculation that Prashant Kishor might leave Bihar after the electoral setback, Varma dismissed the idea.

"Whether he stays or goes is his personal decision. But he cannot leave Bihar, nor can Bihar leave him. Once the complete results are out, he will share his response on the future course," he added.