Jana Nayagan certification: Madras HC posts plea to Jan 7

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday posted to January 7 further hearing of a plea by the makers of TVK chief Vijay starer "Jana Nayagan" seeking a direction to CBFC to issue a censor certificate for that movie so that it could be released on January 9.

When the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha orally asked the Central Board of Film Certification to produce a copy of the "complaint" received by it tomorrow. The judge posted a further hearing of the case for Wednesday.