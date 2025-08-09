Jana Sangh leaders had opposed Mandal Commission report: Pawar; recalls violence

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that leaders of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP, including LK Advani, had opposed recommendations of the Mandal Commission aimed at the welfare of backward classes and OBCs.

However, the then government in Maharashtra headed by him ensured that the suggestions made by the commission were implemented without violence, unlike in other states.

Pawar addressed a gathering in Nagpur after flagging off NCP (SP)'s statewide Mandal Yatra, aimed at spreading awareness among the masses about Pawar's contribution towards the welfare of Other Backward Classes.

The yatra will cover 11 districts in the Vidarbha region in the first phase.

"The then Prime Minister, VP Singh, had decided to implement the Mandal Commission report. However, leaders of the Jana Sangh, including LK Advani, opposed its recommendations. Soon, violence broke out, leading to attacks on members of backward communities at many places," Pawar said.

The reservation of 27% public sector and government jobs for OBCs for those who do not qualify on merit was one of the key suggestions of the Commission.

After the then Prime Minister VP Singh announced in Parliament that the recommendations of the Mandal Commission would be implemented, violent protests ensued in northern and western India.

The implementation of the report is believed to have changed the nature of politics in north India.

"Fortunately, I was the chief minister of Maharashtra at that time. We convened a cabinet meeting and discussed the Commission's suggestions in detail. We decided that if these recommendations benefit the people of backward classes and OBC, we will implement them.

"Some people cautioned me against implementing the recommendations. They told me I might lose power, but I stood my ground. I told them that the government's fate notwithstanding, the report will be implemented. We won't change our political stand to give justice to OBCs even if we lose power", Pawar added.

He said the people of Maharashtra welcomed the recommendations because of the strong leadership and the tradition of social reformers.

"Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had envisioned a social change. Their dream was realised in the Mandal Commission's recommendations," he added.

The former Union agriculture minister claimed even after 35 years, OBCs have not got full justice and remain backward in the field of education and others.

He said the Mandal Yatra's main purpose is to bring about social change.

Pawar recalled how the then Manmohan Singh government had waived farm loans worth Rs 70,000 crore within three days after he (Pawar) met the families of agriculturists who had committed suicide in Yavatmal due to indebtedness and other reasons.

Pawar was the agriculture minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet.

"Today, farmers are in distress as they are not getting the proper price for cotton, soybeans and other crops. Unseasonal rains and other natural factors also spoiled their crops. In such a scenario, the government should support farmers strongly, but it is not happening," he said.

He alleged that while loans worth thousands of crores of industrialists were waived, the Centre is not concerned about poor farmers.

Pawar said the state and the Union governments should decide in favour of agriculturists, and called for agitations. PTI CLS NSK