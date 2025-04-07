Janaakrosha Yatre: Karnataka BJP's protest march to start from Mysuru

Bengaluru: The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday said the 'Janaakrosha Yatre', a protest march planned by the Karnataka state unit of the BJP, against the alleged anti-people actions of the state government, to begin from Mysuru on Monday.

The 16-day march, which will be launched by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Mysuru is aimed at going to the public to inform them about the alleged corrupt practices of Congress government, he stated.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, Vijayendra said, "We are protesting against four per cent reservation given to Muslims in government contracts, price rise and diversion of funds from SC sub-plan and Tribal sub-plan towards guarantees."

He said Joshi will launch the Yatra from Mysuru after paying tributes to goddess Chamundeshwari.

A large number of people are expected to take part in this event. This march will be taken up in four stages, Vijayendra said.

Today it will start from Mysuru, tomorrow morning it will reach Mandya and the same evening it will reach Hassan district, the Shikaripura MLA said. It will be in Mangaluru and Madikeri on Tuesday, he added.