Janakpuri biker death: Delhi court junks bail pleas of 2 accused contractors, sub-contractor

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of two contractors against whom arrest warrants were issued after a 25-year-old biker died when his bike fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri on the intervening night of February 5-6.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Kaur was hearing the applications filed by the two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, seeking anticipatory bail after arrest warrants were issued against them on February 9.

The court also rejected the regular bail application filed by another accused, sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, who has been arrested by Delhi Police in the case.

Denying bail to Prajapati, the court said, “The gravity of the offence and its societal impact cannot be ignored.” On February 11, the court granted interim protection to the two accused contractors till Wednesday, ordering that no coercive steps would be taken against them till the next date of hearing.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of February 5-6 when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have been suspended.

Delhi Police has arrested Prajapati and a labourer, Yogesh, who are in judicial custody.

Prajapati was arrested for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, delaying police and emergency response.

The 23-year-old labourer, Yogesh, was arrested for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities about the incident, and for misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him. PTI SKM ARI